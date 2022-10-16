Jhansi (UP), Oct 16 (PTI) Three people, including two women, were killed and as many injured when a truck hit their car in this district in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

The incident took place in Puchh area around 2 am when a family was returning after attending a function in Orai district, they said.

Mohar Singh (65), his wife Malti (62) and daughter Anita (32) died on the spot while the car driver and two others were injured in the accident.

The condition of the injured was stated to be stable.

