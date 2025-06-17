Medininagar (Jharkhand), Jun 17 (PTI) Three persons, including a woman and her daughter, were killed in two separate incidents of lightning strikes in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Tuesday, police said.

The first incident took place at Chando village in Chainpur police station area when 60-year-old Sarastia Devi was sitting with her daughter Rupa Kumari (21) on the verandah of her house when they were struck by lightning.

Chainpur police station in-charge Shriram Sharma said both of them were killed in the incident and their bodies were sent for post-mortem examination.

"Devi's husband Gudan Singh was inside the house and was injured in the incident. He is being treated at a local hospital," Sharma said.

The second incident took place in Rehla police station area where an elderly man died after being struck by lightning. His identity is being ascertained, another police officer said.

Major parts of Jharkhand received rain coupled with lightning strikes after the arrival of monsoon on Tuesday. The weather department issued a 'red' alert, predicting extremely heavy rainfall in parts of the state on June 18 and 19.

