Malda, Nov 30 (PTI) Three persons were killed when a motorcycle they were travelling on was hit by a four-wheeler on National Highway-512 in West Bengal's Malda district, a police officer said on Monday.

All three of them, in the age group of 18-20 years, were drunk, he said.

According to the officer, the motorcycle collided with the SUV, which was on its way to Balurghat, around 11 pm on Sunday in Gajol police station area.

The occupants of the SUV, however, abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene.

Local people informed the police, following which the three men, who had fallen off the two-wheeler, were taken to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared them "brought dead", the officer said.

