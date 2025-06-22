Korba, Jun 22 (PTI) Three men in their 40s were killed after the motorcycle they were riding hit a bovine animal in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday night near Sakdukala village under the jurisdiction of the Kartala police station, when the victims were returning home after meeting relatives at Rampur village, an official said.

A bovine animal suddenly entered their path, causing the two-wheeler carrying the three to crash into it.

The three, all relatives and residents of Dadar Basti village, were flung nearly 10 feet into the air, the official said, adding that two of them died at the scene.

After being alerted, the police reached the spot and rushed the third person, who had suffered grievous injuries, to the district hospital in Korba. However, he succumbed to his wounds during treatment, the official said.

The bodies were handed over to their family members after post-mortem, he added.

