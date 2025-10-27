Ahmedabad, October 27: A tragic accident on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway early Monday morning claimed three lives and left several others injured when a speeding truck collided with parked vehicles and people standing nearby. The incident occurred around 6:30 am, according to local authorities. According to the police, the incident began with a minor collision between a four-wheeler and a passenger vehicle, as the four-wheeler attempted to overtake. However, a speeding truck travelling from Surat towards Srinagar crashed into parked vehicles and a group of people standing nearby.

As per Nilam Goswami, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DYSP) of Ahemdabad Police stated that three passengers from the traveller vehicle who were standing on the road died on the spot. "There was a minor accident involving the four-wheeled car and its passengers. Because of the accident, the car was parked on the left side of the expressway, and they were fighting. During that time, a truck was coming from Surat, bound for Srinagar. In that truck, there was an accident behind the park bus, due to which three passengers died," Goswami told reporters. BMW Car Accident in Gandhidham: Businessman’s Son Crashes Luxury Vehicle Into Divider While Driving Under Influence of Alcohol in Gujarat, Arrested (Watch Videos).

Four to five other passengers sustained injuries and were immediately transported to a civil hospital by ambulance. Goswami added, "In that accident, three people died, and four to five other passengers were evacuated to the hospital. As soon as the police learned of the accident, they immediately cleared the traffic and took the injured to the hospital, " added Goswami.

Officers from the Ramol police station and local authorities rushed to the scene to manage traffic, assist the injured, and conduct initial investigations. The driver of the bus involved in the incident filed a complaint detailing the events. The deceased passengers were reported to be residents of Mumbai and Mehsana, while the injured also belonged to Mumbai. BMW Car Accident in Gandhinagar: Speeding Luxury Car Crushes Beautician to Death While Crossing Road in Gujarat, Driver Detained (Watch Video).

"The driver of the bus, who had information about the accident, filed a complaint. According to the complaint, the three people who died were residents of Mumbai and Mehsana. The rest of the passengers, who belonged to Mumbai, were injured," said Goswami. The truck involved was carrying a driver and a cleaner travelling from Hazira (Surat) to Srinagar. Police confirmed that an FIR has been filed, and further legal proceedings are underway.

