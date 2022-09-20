Tinsukia (Assam) [India], September 19 (ANI): Three labourers were killed in a mishap at an illegal coal mine in Assam's Tinsukia district along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.

The incident took place outside of Ledo Tikok coalfield along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.

Debojit Deori, Superintendent of Police of Tinsukia district told ANI that, three labourers died in an accident at an illegal rat-hole mine along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.

"We have apprehended five labourers who were also engaged in the illegal rate hole mining. A few persons had illegally run the mine where 11 labourers were engaged," Debojit Deori said.

The three deceased labourers were identified as Shahidul Islam, Hussain Ali of Jogighopa in Bongaigaon district and Asmat Ali of Boguan in Goalpara district in Assam.

The police official further said that police have identified all persons who were running the illegal rate hole mining.

Further probe into the matter is awaited. (ANI)

