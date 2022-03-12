Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 12 (ANI): The Assam forest department spotted three leopards through a camera-trapping mission in various areas of Sila Reserve Forest on Saturday.

The leopards were spotted post the leopard counting census in the Kamrup district.

Also Read | Punjab CM-Designate Bhagwant Mann Withdraws Security of 122 Ex-MLAs Ahead of His Swearing-In.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Sunnydeo Choudhary said that the camera trapping mission had been going on for the last seven days.

"For the first time since the kick-off of the leopard population estimation in North Kamrup Forest Division through camera trapping mission since last seven days, three leopards have been spotted in cameras installed in various areas across Sila Reserve Forest" informed the forest department officer.

Also Read | Alliance Air’s Aircraft From Delhi Carrying 55 Passengers Overshoots Runway at Jabalpur Airport, DGCA Begins Probe.

The DFO further said that the camera trapping will be done for a period of 24 weeks and data from each camera will be extracted at an interval of every seven days.

An exclusive leopard counting census in Assam's forest and non-forest areas has been initiated by North Kamrup Forest Division in leopard density areas of Amingaon in Kamrup district.

The Kamrup district administration is also a part of census calculation. The forest department has targeted to cover 100 sq. km under North Kamrup Forest Division. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)