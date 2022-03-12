Chandigarh, March 12: In an obvious message against VIP culture, Punjab Chief Minister-designate Bhagwant Mann on Saturday withdrew security of 122 former legislators, minister and the VIPs, including state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife, ahead of his swearing-in.

The former ministers included Manpreet Singh Badal and Pargat Singh, both of the Congress who have lost the election. Bhagwant Mann to Take Oath as Punjab Chief Minister on March 16, Invites Arvind Kejriwal for Ceremony.

However, the list does not have names of former Chief Ministers -- Capt Amarinder Singh and Parkash Singh Badal and Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal and state Congress chief Sidhu.

However, Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur, who is an ex-legislator, are among those whose security cover was withdrawn.

