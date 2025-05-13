Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 13 (ANI): Three terrorists affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were killed in the Shukroo forest area of Keller in South Kashmir's Shopian district on Tuesday, police sources confirmed.

According to a top police official, earlier today, a massive cordon-and-search operation was launched in the forests of Kellar after receiving specific input about the presence of some terrorists in the region.

As security forces launched a combing operation in the Shukroo forest area of Keller, terrorists hiding in the region opened fire on the joint team of police and army personnel, triggering a fierce gunfight.

In the ensuing exchange of fire, three terrorists affiliated with the LeT were neutralised. However, the identities of the slain militants are yet to be officially confirmed.

Meanwhile, posters were seen in different parts of Pulwama District, announcing Rs 20 lakh reward on information of terrorists involved in Pahalgam terror attack

Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir Police released sketches and identities of three terrorists said to be involved in the terror attack in Pahalgam. All three terrorists are affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba and a bounty of Rs 20 lakh for each of the three terrorists was announced by the Police.

The terror operatives were identified as Hussain Thoker, a native of Anantnag; Ali Bhai, also known as Talha Bhai; and Hasim Musa, also known as Suleiman. Of the three LeT operatives, Musa and Talha are suspected to be Pakistani terrorists, while Thokar is a Kashmiri local.

Earlier in April, following the Pahalgam attack, Srinagar Police conducted extensive searches at multiple locations across the city at the residences of Over Ground Workers (OGWs) and terrorist associates of proscribed terrorist outfits in furtherance of investigations into cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The operation comes on the heels of India achieving stupendous success in Operation Sindoor where precision strikes saw the elimination of nearly 100 terror operatives at key bases in Pakistan. Among the targets were Bhawalpur the Headquarters of the Jaish and Muridke a key training base of the Lashkar. (ANI)

