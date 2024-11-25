New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) Three alleged members of two gangs were nabbed in separate incidents in southwest Delhi, a senior police officer said on Monday.

In the first incident, two gang members of Saddam Gauri gang were arrested following a brief exchange of fire in southwest Delhi's Dabri area, police said.

The accused -- Suraj (19), from Pochan Pur, and Faiz Khan (18), from Chanakya Place -- were arrested when they were planning murder a rival gang member, they said.

Based on a tip-off, on November 17, a trap was laid in Bindapur area, where the duo was spotted, sitting near a boundary wall.

They were asked to surrender, but Suraj took out a pistol and opened fire at police teams in order to escape, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said.

In retaliatory firing by the police teams Suraj sustained bullet injuries on his leg. Later, Faiz was also overpowered, he said.

Singh said that five rounds were fired -- two by Suraj and three by the police team -- and two pistols along with four cartridges were recovered.

Suraj was previously involved in over 10 cases of murder, attempt to murder, robbery, snatching etc. while Khan was involved in two cases of attempt to murder and Arms Act, the DCP said.

A few days ago, Khan had bought an illegal country-made pistol and two live rounds for Rs 4,500 from Noor-e-Ellai in Bhajanpura on the direction of Suraj to kill their rival gang member Veera in Bindapur, he added.

In another incident, a 28-year-old alleged sharp shooter of Kala Jathedi gang was arrested from southwest Delhi's Chhawla area.

On November 17 around 7.45 pm, police were present in front of D-Fours cricket ground in Durga Vihar, Paprawat village, Najafgarh, and found a person sitting on a scooter, the officer said.

He started running away leaving the scooter behind after seeing police, but was caught after a chase, the DCP said.

He disclosed his identity as Iqbal, a resident of Najafgarh. One county-made pistol along with one live cartridge and a scooter were recovered from his possession, Singh said.

He was previously found involved in seven cases of attempt to murder, extortion, Arms Act and theft, he said.

Earlier in 2022, he had demanded extortion and fired at a businessman in the Baba Haridas Nagar area. After a day, he was intercepted by police where he opened fire and in retaliatory firing a bullet hit his right leg, police said.

