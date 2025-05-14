Koraput, May 14 (PTI) Three members of a family, including a 13-year-old girl, were killed after being struck by lightning in Odisha's Koraput district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred around 12.30 pm at Kandha Putabandha village under Pottangi block when the trio, who were working in a field, sought shelter under a tree during a thunderstorm. They were struck by lightning while standing beneath the tree and died on the spot, the police said.

The deceased have been identified as 49-year-old Gamel Krishna, his daughter Gamel Kami (13), and a 35-year-old relative, Gamel Tumbai, said police.

"The bodies have been recovered and sent for post-mortem," said Bahadur Singh Dharua, Tehsildar of Pottangi.

He said that an immediate compensation of Rs 10,000 each has been sanctioned for the bereaved families, and further assistance will be provided as per government norms.

