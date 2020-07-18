New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) Three men were arrested for allegedly manhandling a police constable in east Delhi's Shahdara area, police said on Saturday.

Constable Pradeep, along with head constable Akash, was on patrolling duty in Shahdara on Friday. At around 9 pm, when he reached near a building, he noticed that a group of men had gathered there, a senior police officer said.

When Pradeep enquired about them, they abused and manhandled him, he said.

Later the constable called his colleague and they both were successful in apprehending there men -- Raghuvir, Arun and Rampal -- while one person escaped, the officer said.

The accused also tore the uniform of the constable. Pradeep was medically examined and a case under relevant sections of law was registered against the accused, he said.

