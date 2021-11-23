Pune, Nov 23 (PTI) Three unidentified men hurled two bottle-based kerosene bombs at the office of Shankar Jagtap, the brother of Chinchwad BJP MLA Laxman Jagtap, in Pimple Gurav area at around 2:45pm on Tuesday, police said.

Three unidentified men, who had come on a moped, hurled two bottles containing kerosene with pieces of cloth to set them afire, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Anand Bhoite of Pimpri Chinchwad police.

"One bottle hit the compound of the office, while the other hit the shutter of the shop next to the office. The bottles exploded but did not cause any damage or injuries. The CCTV footage is being checked to nab the culprits," he added.

