Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Three more Maharashtra police personnel succumbed to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 124.

381 new COVID-19 cases have also been reported in the Maharashtra Police force in the last 24 hours.

"381 more Maharashtra police personnel tested positive for COVID-19 while three died in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 124. The total number of police personnel infected in the state stands at 11,773, out of which 9,416 have recovered and 2,233 are active cases," a statement from Maharashtra Police said.

Active coronavirus cases in Maharashtra stand at 1,47,820, the highest in the country followed by Andhra Pradesh with 90,425 active cases.

India on Thursday registered the highest single-day spike of 66,999 cases and reported 942 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

