New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) The newly constructed three Namo Bharat stations between Meerut South and Modipuram will be ready for operations by this month-end, marking a major step towards the full commissioning of the 82-km Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor.

The three stations are Shatabdi Nagar, Begumpul and Modipuram.

Also Read | Delhi Rains: Several Parts of City Receive Rain, IMD Issues Yellow Alert.

An NCRTC official said the under-construction station at Jangpura in southeast Delhi will initially function as a stabling and parking point for Namo Bharat trains until further work begins to extend the line beyond Sarai Kale Khan.

"This is a temporary but essential arrangement to manage train operations efficiently till the next phase of the project takes shape," the official said.

Also Read | Golden Temple Bomb Threat: Sri Harmandir Sahib Gets 3rd Threatening Emails; Security Stepped Up.

The Shatabdi Nagar station, which comes after Meerut South, is an elevated station -- 215 metres long and 17 metres high. It is ready for operations and will cater to both Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro trains.

"We are focusing on ensuring seamless services on the shared infrastructure," the official added.

Begumpul, the next station, is underground and situated in the heart of Meerut's market area. With a length of 246 metres, a width of 24.5 metres and a depth of around 22 metres, it is among the largest stations in the corridor. "Finishing work is currently in the final stages here," said the official.

The final station at Modipuram, located along the National Highway, has completed civil construction.

Finishing work is underway at full speed. "To ensure safe pedestrian movement across the highway, a foot over bridge has also been built. Its civil structure is complete and we are now finishing the detailing," she said.

The originating station at Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi is also nearing completion.

It will serve as a major multi-modal transport hub connecting the Delhi Metro's Pink Line, Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station, Veer Haqeeqat Rai ISBT and the Ring Road.

"The finishing work on entry-exit points, lifts, escalators and Platform Screen Doors is progressing rapidly," the official said.

Around 215 metres in length, 50 metres in width and 15 metres in height, the Sarai Kale Khan station is equipped with five entry-exit gates, 14 lifts and 18 escalators to manage high passenger volumes.

"All vertical movement infrastructure is in place and ready to be operationalised," she said.

To strengthen connectivity, a 280-metre-long Foot Over Bridge (FOB) is being built to connect Sarai Kale Khan with the Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station. "Six travelators have already been installed and finishing work is currently underway," the official informed.

The station, previously known as Sarai Kale Khan and now renamed Birsa Munda Chowk, has long faced pedestrian congestion.

To resolve this, a network of FOBs is being constructed to help commuters move safely between different transport modes. "This will streamline movement to and from ISBT, the Metro and the Namo Bharat station," the official said.

Multi-modal integration has been a central pillar of the Namo Bharat project. "We are aligning with the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan to encourage people to shift to public transport. Our stations are designed to plug seamlessly into existing infrastructure," the official explained.

Currently, Namo Bharat trains are operational along a 55-km stretch between New Ashok Nagar and Meerut South. "Beyond this, three more stations---Shatabdi Nagar, Begumpul and Modipuram are in the final phase," she added.

Recently, a successful full-length trial run was conducted between Sarai Kale Khan and Modipuram, with Namo Bharat trains running at a top speed of 160 kmph.

The trains stopped at every station and completed the 82-km journey in under an hour, the official said, adding that the advanced European Train Control System Level 3 Hybrid signalling system performed smoothly.

Simultaneously, Meerut Metro trains also ran on the same stretch, marking the first time in the country that regional and metro services will share infrastructure.

The 23-km Meerut Metro section, with 13 stations, includes both elevated and underground tracks. Trial runs have been successful, the official added.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)