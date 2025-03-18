Sukma, Mar 18 (PTI) Three Naxalites, two of them carrying a cumulative reward of Rs 4 lakh, surrendered before security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Tuesday, police said.

Madkam Erra Babu (26), Sodi Deva (35) and Madkam Hadma (41) turned themselves in before security personnel, citing "inhuman and hollow" Maoist ideology, an official said.

Babu was active as a president of the Chetna Natya Mandli (CNM) under the Kanchal Revolutionary People's Committee (RPC) of the outlawed Maoist outfit, and Hadma was a head of the Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Majdoor Sangathan (DAKMS), he added.

He said the duo carried a bounty of Rs 2 lakh each.

Deva was active as a CNM vice-president under the Metaguda RPC, he said.

The official said the trio hailed the state government's Naxalism elimination policy and the police's rehabilitation drive, 'Niyad Nellanar'.

The surrendered cadres will get benefits as per the government's surrender and rehabilitation policy, he added.

