Bijapur, Mar 27 (PTI) Three naxals, each carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, have been arrested from separate places in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said on Saturday.

While the cadre identified as Madvi Hunga (45) was nabbed near Timapur village under Basaguda police station limits, Ram Veko alias Bidga (32) was picked up from his native village Kotrapal under Jangla police station area on Saturday, an official said.

On Friday, a joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) and CRPF arrested Boda Ram Madvi (35), who was active as the head of DAKMS (Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Majdoor Sangthan- frontal outfit of Maoists), from Podum village under Bhairamgarh police station area, he said.

Teams of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and district police force were involved in Saturday's operations, he said.

Hunga was allegedly involved in attacks on police teams in 2018 and 2019 and also in the killing of a civilian in 2016, the official said, adding that Bidga was wanted in connection with the murder of a police constable in Jangla in January this year.

Madvi was allegedly involved in triggering IED blasts, killing a policeman after abducting him and damaging public property, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)