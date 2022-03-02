Kohima, Mar 2 (PTI) Nagaland on Wednesday logged three new COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 35,413, a health department official said.

The death toll remained at 756 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

Nagaland now has 86 active cases, while 33,092 people have recovered from the disease, including 10 since Tuesday, the official said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state now stands at 93.45 per cent.

A total of 1,479 COVID-19 patents have migrated to other states.

The state has so far tested more than 4.60 lakh samples for COVID-19, the official added.

