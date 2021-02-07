Gangtok, Feb 6 (PTI) The COVID-19 caseload in Sikkim rose to 6,108 as three more persons tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hours, an official said on Saturday.

East Sikkim registered two cases and West Sikkim one, he said.

The Himalayan state now has 75 active cases, while 95 have migrated to other states and 5,803 patients have recovered from the disease, he said.

The coronavirus death toll stood at 135 in the state.

The state has so far tested 75,644 samples, including 128 in the past 24 hours.

