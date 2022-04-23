Srinagar, Apr 23 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded three fresh cases of coronavirus, raising its tally to 4,53,978, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, two were from Jammu division and one from Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.

The officials said Jammu district recorded the highest of two cases.

Eighteen of the total 20 districts in the union territory did not report any fresh cases.

There are 50 active cases in the union territory, while the number of recovered patients was 4,49,177, the officials said.

The death toll due to the pandemic was 4,751 as no fresh death was reported in the past 24 hours, they said.

