Noida, Jul 19 (PTI) Three men, who were allegedly part of an interstate criminal gang that cut open an ATM in Greater Noida and decamped with over Rs 17 lakh cash, have been arrested, police said on Monday.

Around Rs 2.50 lakh of the cash has been recovered from the trio, the police said, adding seven more accomplishes are yet to be arrested.

"The gang had cut open an ATM of the Punjab National Bank (PNB) in Bilaspur area under Dankaur police station limits. The ATM had Rs 17.45 lakh in it which the criminals took away with them," a police spokesperson said.

The accused were identified and arrested in a joint operation by the officials of the Jewar and the Dankaur police stations, the spokesperson said.

"While the incident in Bilaspur took place on the intervening night of July 13-14, a similar but unsuccessful case in which the ATM was cut open by gas was reported to the Jewar police on the night of July 9-10," the official said.

In pursuance of the case, three of the accused, identified as Nasir, Imran and Shahid, were arrested near an underpass close to Dayanatpur village on Monday, the police said.

Rs 2.50 lakh of the stolen cash, two country-made pistols along with some ammunition were seized from them while their motorcycle, which is stolen too, has been impounded, the police said.

Further legal proceedings in the case are underway and efforts underway to nab their absconding partners who have been identified, the police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)