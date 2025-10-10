Thiruvananthapuram, (Kerala) [India], October 10 (ANI): The Kerala Legislative Assembly experienced its fourth consecutive day of uproar on Thursday from the opposition over the Sabarimala gold-plating controversy, resulting in the suspension of three opposition MLAs following a scuffle in the House. The motion for their suspension, moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister MB Rajesh, was passed by the Assembly.

The suspended MLAs include Congress leaders Roji M. John, M. Vincent, and Sanish Kumar Joseph.

Reacting to his suspension from the Kerala Legislative Assembly, Congress MLA Roji M John said, "A group of thieves and robbers are ruling Kerala today, unfortunately. They are not even sparing Sabarimala... As a responsible opposition, we have raised our protest inside the assembly and demanded the resignation of the concerned minister and the Devaswom board. So when we voice that protest, the Speaker is acting in collusion with the government."

Addressing his suspension from the Kerala assembly, he said, "The assembly has taken action, and we are not afraid of that. With such actions, they cannot prevent us from raising these concerns in the assembly or outside it... We consider it a recognition for raising a genuine protest inside the assembly. We will continue to raise it."

Leader of the Opposition VD Satheeshan alleged that they are being intimidated and the Speaker of the House is acting partially.

"We have been continuing the noncooperation protest for the past three days. The Chief Minister shamed our member. The Speaker is not acting impartially. The Speaker should not try to intimidate us using the watch and ward," he said.

Meanwhile, Parliamentary Affairs Minister MB Rajesh said that during the scuffle in the House, opposition members rushed at the Chief Minister, and due to today's pushing and shoving by opposition MLAs, the Chief Marshal, who was seriously injured in the hand, has been advised by doctors at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital to undergo surgery.

Earlier in the day, amid the opposition's allegation of inaction on the Sabrimala temple gold plating row, Devaswom Minister VN Vasavan said that any irregularities in the functioning of the Devaswom Board will be investigated.

Reacting to the opposition's demand for the resignation of former Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran and his own, he stated that no case has been registered against them in court.

"The Opposition is demanding that former Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran resign from his MLA post and that I resign from my ministerial position. Do we have any cases filed against either of us in any court?" he said.

He further added, "If there are any irregularities in the functioning of the Devaswom Board, the government will investigate them. The government's stance is that the culprits must be brought before the law. If anyone has taken even a single piece of gold from the Sabarimala temple, it will be returned there, and strong legal action will be taken." (ANI)

