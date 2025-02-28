Jhansi (UP), Feb 28 (PTI) Three pilgrims from Gujarat, including a woman, were killed on the spot while two others were critically injured after their car rammed into a truck near Chirgaon in Jhansi district on Friday morning, police said.

The victims were pilgrims travelling from Ayodhya to Gujarat, they added.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Gopinath Soni said the accident occurred around 5 am on Friday near the Chirgaon toll plaza on Kanpur Road.

In an attempt to overtake, the Gujarat-registered car crashed into the truck ahead of it, the SP said.

The deceased have been identified as Jagdish Bhai, Vipin Bhai and Kailash Ben, all aged 45-50, from Surat.

Two others, Bhavana Ben and a girl named Mini, were rushed to a hospital in a critically injured state, the officer said.

Police have launched a probe after sending the bodies for autopsy, the SP said.

