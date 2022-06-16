Gangtok, Jun 15 (PTI) Three policemen were killed and four others injured on Wednesday when their vehicle plunged into a ravine in North Sikkim, a senior official said.

The accident occurred in the Lingzya area after the police vehicle skidded off the road and fell into the ravine, Dzongu's Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Dr Sonam Rinchen Lepcha said.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Woman Loses Eyesight After Undergoing Cataract Surgery at RN Cooper Hospital, Family Allege Medical Negligence; Hospital Refutes Claim.

The three deceased have been identified as Sancha Bir Tamang, Lensong Lepcha and Ugen Lepcha, he said.

The policemen, posted at Sangakalang checkpost, were on their way to Lingzya locality to bring an accused in connection with a case, he said.

Also Read | Mumbai: BEST To Add ‘Home Reach’ Option to Its App To Ensure Safety of Women Passengers.

The injured persons have been taken to the Mangan district hospital for treatment, the SDM said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)