Faridabad, Sep 21 (PTI) Three unidentified armed robbers barged into a house in sector 55 here and made away with cash and jewellery worth lakhs of rupees on Wednesday, officials said.

The accused held a woman and her mother-in-law at gunpoint and locked them in the bathroom of the house before leaving. An FIR has been registered at Sector 58 police station.

According to the complaint filed by Rama Goyal, a resident of Sector 55, the incident took place around 9.30 am when only she and her mother-in-law were at home as her husband and father-in-law had left for their shop.

"Two men wearing black clothes and other in blue shirt barged into my home. They held me and my mother-in-law at gunpoint and knifepoint. They took off all of our jewellery after threatening to kill us. They also entered rooms after locking us in the bathroom and finally fled away after robbing around Rs 70,000 cash and jewellery worth lakhs," Goyal said in her complaint.

She said their maid freed them from the bathroom after some time.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered against three unidentified robbers under sections 392 (robbery), 397 (robbery with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 452 (house trespassing), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 10A police station.

"We have formed special teams and are investigating the incident from all angles. The accused will be nabbed as early as possible," said Inspector Bhartender, the SHO of Sector 58 police station.

