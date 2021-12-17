Tirunelveli (TN), Dec 17 (PTI) Three students were killed on the spot and four others seriously injured on Friday when the wall of a school toilet here collapsed, police said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Compensation: Supreme Court Pulls Up Maharashtra, Kerala, Rajasthan Governments on 'Abysmal' Disbursal Rate.

Chief Minister M K Stalin announced a solatium of Rs 10 lakh each, to the families of the 3 students who were killed.

Also Read | Karnataka: Woman Ends Life After Lover Concocts His Suicide Story With Friend's Help in Bangalore.

Condoling the deaths and conveying his sympathies to the bereaved families, the CM said he has ordered an assistance of Rs 3 lakh to the families of each of the four injured students.

Police said the students of the government aided school were queuing up near the toilet when the wall, suspected to be weakened by the recent rains, collapsed.

Apprehensions were raised recently by students on the strength of the wall of the toilet, constructed in 2014 above a closed well.

District Collector V Vishnu said he has deputed a team to inspect all old buildings and submit a report.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)