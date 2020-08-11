Srinagar, Aug 11 (PTI) The Army has apprehended three suspected militants during a search operation in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Tuesday.

A joint search operation was launched by the security forces on the inputs of Jammu and Kashmir Police in Lalpora area of Kupwara on Monday, an army official said.

He said three suspects were apprehended and some arms and ammunition recovered during the operation.

"One AK assault rifle, two pistols and some ammunition were recovered," the official said, adding the operation is in progress.

