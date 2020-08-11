Puducherry, August 11: Puducherry Chief Minister, V Narayanasamy took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to inform that two of his ministers in the Cabinet have tested positive for coronavirus. The ministers who have been infected with the virus are Agriculture Minister for the Union Territory of Puducherry R Kamalakannan and Welfare Minister M Kandasamy.

CM Narayanasamy mentioned that infected ministers were moving with public and officers in the discharge of their duties. He, therefore, urged people who moved with them to go for testing. Puducherry: Health Officials Throw COVID-19 Patient's Body into Pit, Viral Video Triggers Outrage.

Puducherry Cabinet Ministers R Kamalakannan And M Kandasamy Test Positive For COVID-19:

Two of my ministers in the Cabinet Shri Kandasamy and Shri Kamalakannan were tested positive for Covid-19 They we’re moving with public and officers in discharge of their duties I wish them well and pray GOD for speedy recovery I appeal to people moved with them go for testing — V.Narayanasamy (@VNarayanasami) August 11, 2020

According to an Indian Express report, Kamalakannan, hailing from Karaikal, had come in contact with Karaikal Collector Arjun Sharma while felicitating R Saranya, an civil services topper from Karaikal on August 5. The collector tested positive soon after the event and is in home isolation. The minister underwent a test for the infection on Sunday and his results also came positive.

