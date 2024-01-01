Andhra Pradesh Road Accident: Three Killed After Bike Collides With Car on Shetticherla Road in Baysthwarapet Mandal

Three young lives were tragically cut short early Monday morning in a head-on collision between a motorcycle and a car on Shetticherla Road in Baysthwarapet mandal, said police.

Agency News ANI| Jan 01, 2024 12:33 PM IST
A+
A-
Andhra Pradesh Road Accident: Three Killed After Bike Collides With Car on Shetticherla Road in Baysthwarapet Mandal
Accident Representative Image

Prakasam, January 1: Three youth were killed early Monday morning in a head-on collision between a motorcycle and a car on Shetticherla Road in Baysthwarapet mandal, said police. The incident occurred during the early hours of Monday morning on Shetticherla Road in Baysthwarapet mandal.

According to the police report, the deceased were identified as Pawan, Srinivas, and Rahul from Bestavarapet Panchayat Papaipalli. The deceased were reportedly on their way to a tea break near the Pandullapalli toll plaza when their two-wheeler collided with a Bolero vehicle travelling in the opposite direction. Andhra Pradesh Road Accident: CCTV Footage Shows Intense Collision of Auto and Lorry Injuring Eight Students in Visakhapatnam (Watch Videos).

"The crash resulted in the immediate deaths of all three individuals. Their bodies were swiftly transferred to Kambham Government Hospital for postmortem examination," said the police. Andhra Pradesh Road Accident: Four Burnt Alive After Two Lorries Collide, Catch Fire in Kakinada (Watch Video).

SI Narasimha Rao confirmed the deaths and registered a case under the relevant sections. An investigation into the cause of the accident is currently underway. More Information is awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Road Accident: Three Killed After Bike Collides With Car on Shetticherla Road in Baysthwarapet Mandal

Three young lives were tragically cut short early Monday morning in a head-on collision between a motorcycle and a car on Shetticherla Road in Baysthwarapet mandal, said police.

Agency News ANI| Jan 01, 2024 12:33 PM IST
A+
A-
Andhra Pradesh Road Accident: Three Killed After Bike Collides With Car on Shetticherla Road in Baysthwarapet Mandal
Accident Representative Image

Prakasam, January 1: Three youth were killed early Monday morning in a head-on collision between a motorcycle and a car on Shetticherla Road in Baysthwarapet mandal, said police. The incident occurred during the early hours of Monday morning on Shetticherla Road in Baysthwarapet mandal.

According to the police report, the deceased were identified as Pawan, Srinivas, and Rahul from Bestavarapet Panchayat Papaipalli. The deceased were reportedly on their way to a tea break near the Pandullapalli toll plaza when their two-wheeler collided with a Bolero vehicle travelling in the opposite direction. Andhra Pradesh Road Accident: CCTV Footage Shows Intense Collision of Auto and Lorry Injuring Eight Students in Visakhapatnam (Watch Videos).

"The crash resulted in the immediate deaths of all three individuals. Their bodies were swiftly transferred to Kambham Government Hospital for postmortem examination," said the police. Andhra Pradesh Road Accident: Four Burnt Alive After Two Lorries Collide, Catch Fire in Kakinada (Watch Video).

SI Narasimha Rao confirmed the deaths and registered a case under the relevant sections. An investigation into the cause of the accident is currently underway. More Information is awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh Road Accident Baysthwarapet Mandal Prakasam road accident Shetticherla Road
You might also like
PSLV-C58/XPoSat Mission: ISRO To Launch First-Ever Space Mission on January 1 With X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite
Science

PSLV-C58/XPoSat Mission: ISRO To Launch First-Ever Space Mission on January 1 With X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite
Bihar JDU MLA Gopal Mandal ‘Slaps’ Man Demanding Compensation After Family Member’s Death in Road Accident in Bhagalpur District (Watch Video)
News

Bihar JDU MLA Gopal Mandal ‘Slaps’ Man Demanding Compensation After Family Member’s Death in Road Accident in Bhagalpur District (Watch Video)
Andhra Pradesh Road Accident Baysthwarapet Mandal Prakasam road accident Shetticherla Road
Comments
You might also like
PSLV-C58/XPoSat Mission: ISRO To Launch First-Ever Space Mission on January 1 With X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite
Science

PSLV-C58/XPoSat Mission: ISRO To Launch First-Ever Space Mission on January 1 With X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite
Bihar JDU MLA Gopal Mandal ‘Slaps’ Man Demanding Compensation After Family Member’s Death in Road Accident in Bhagalpur District (Watch Video)
News

Bihar JDU MLA Gopal Mandal ‘Slaps’ Man Demanding Compensation After Family Member’s Death in Road Accident in Bhagalpur District (Watch Video)
Maharashtra Road Accident: Four Karnataka Pilgrims Killed, 6 Hurt in SUV-Truck Crash en Route to Shirdi
News

Maharashtra Road Accident: Four Karnataka Pilgrims Killed, 6 Hurt in SUV-Truck Crash en Route to Shirdi
Madhya Pradesh Road Accident: Four Killed, Two Injured After Scrap-Laden Truck Falls on Car in Guna
News

Madhya Pradesh Road Accident: Four Killed, Two Injured After Scrap-Laden Truck Falls on Car in Guna
News

Maharashtra Road Accident: Four Karnataka Pilgrims Killed, 6 Hurt in SUV-Truck Crash en Route to Shirdi
Madhya Pradesh Road Accident: Four Killed, Two Injured After Scrap-Laden Truck Falls on Car in Guna
News

Madhya Pradesh Road Accident: Four Killed, Two Injured After Scrap-Laden Truck Falls on Car in Guna
Google Trends Google Trends
New Year's Day
500K+ searches
Best New Year wishes
20K+ searches
GIFT Nifty
20K+ searches
Time
20K+ searches
Beer
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
Google Trends Google Trends
New Year's Day
500K+ searches
Best New Year wishes
20K+ searches
GIFT Nifty
20K+ searches
Time
20K+ searches
Beer
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaAssembly Elections 2023Virat KohliAssembly Election Results 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma