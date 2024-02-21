Amaravati, Feb 20 (PTI) Three YSRCP candidates Y V Subba Reddy, G Babu Rao and M Raghunadha Reddy were elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, an official release said.

Tuesday was the last day for withdrawal of nominations for the February 27 polls.

"The Returning Officer and Joint Secretary to State Legislature have reported that the biennial elections to the Council of States (Rajya Sabha), 2024 to fill three seats is uncontested..." and Y V Subba Reddy, G Babu Rao and M Raghunadha Reddy of the YSRCP have been declared elected, said the release issued by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Andhra Pradesh.

The victory of the ruling party's candidates was a foregone conclusion with the TDP not fielding any nominee on the three Rajya Sabha seats.

Tenures of Rajya Sabha members K Ravindra Kumar (TDP), C M Ramesh (BJP) and V Prabhakar Reddy (YSRCP) will end soon.

