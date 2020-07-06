New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) Gagandeep Kang, a noted clinical scientist and the executive director of the Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI) has resigned citing personal reasons, the institute said on Monday.

Kang, who is known for her inter-disciplinary research on transmission, development and prevention of infections and their sequelae in children in India, is the first Indian woman to be inducted as a Fellow of the Royal Society in London.

She is also associated with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness, a global consortium involved in facilitating vaccine candidates for the novel coronavirus.

"Dr Kang has resigned as the executive director of THSTI," said Siuli Mitra, a Professional Expert (Science Communication) at THSTI, which is an institute under the Department of Biotechnology.

Mitra said that Kang has cited family reasons for her resignation.

Prior to her joining THSTI in August 2016, Kang was a professor at the Christian Medical College in Vellore. Her tenure was to end next year.

A noted name in the field of epidemiology and vaccinology, she was instrumental in building the national rotavirus and typhoid surveillance networks.

She also established laboratories to support vaccine trials and conducted phase 1-3 clinical trials of vaccines, a comprehensive approach that has supported two WHO pre-qualified vaccines, made by two Indian companies.

Kang was also elected to the Fellowship of the American Academy of Microbiology. In 2016, she also received the Infosys Award in Life Sciences.

