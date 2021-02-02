Shimla, Feb 2 (PTI) The Meteorological Department has issued a fresh yellow weather warning for thunderstorm in Himachal Pradesh for the next two days, an official said on Tuesday.

The Shimla Meteorological Centre has forecast thunderstorms in the plains and low hills on Wednesday and Thursday, and rain, snowfall in the mid and high hills on till Friday.

The weather office issues colour-coded warnings to alert people ahead of severe or hazardous weather that has the potential to cause "damage, widespread disruption or danger to life". Yellow, the least dangerous of all the weather warnings, indicates the possibility of severe weather over the next few days.

Cold-wave conditions persisted in the state on Tuesday as Keylong and Kalpa continued to shiver at sub-zero temperatures, Met Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

The minimum temperatures across the state increased by one to two degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours, Singh said.

Lahaul and Spiti district's administrative centre, Keylong, continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 9.1 degrees Celsius. Kalpa recorded a low of minus 1.4 degrees Celsius, he added.

The minimum temperatures in Manali Kufri and Dalhousie settled at 0.6, 4 and 4.3 degrees Celsius respectively. Shimla registered a low of 6.8 degrees Celsius, Singh added.

The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Bilaspur at 25.5 degrees Celsius. PTI

