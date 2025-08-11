Chandigarh [India], August 11 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of possible thunderstorms, lightning, and rainfall in several regions of Haryana and Punjab between 8:01 AM and 11:01 AM on Monday.

According to the Nowcast by IMD, in Haryana, heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and sudden strong winds (30-40 kmph) is very likely in parts of Radaur, Barara, Jagadhri, and Chhachhrauli.

Moderate rainfall under similar conditions is expected in Indri, Thanesar, Nilokheri, Radaur, Barara, Jagadhri, Chhachhrauli, Narayangarh, Panchkula, Shahabad, and Ambala. Light rain is predicted for Karnal, Indri, Thanesar, Kaithal, Nilokheri, Chhachhrauli, Narayangarh, Panchkula, Pehowa, Shahabad, Ambala, Chandigarh, and Kalka.

IMD has issued a red alert for Yamuna Nagar in Haryana till 10:55 AM, predicting moderate thunderstorms with gusts at the speed of 41-61 kmph and heavy rain of more than 15 mm per hour.

A yellow alert has been issued for Ambala, Kurukshetra, and Karnal till 10:41 AM, with less than 5 mm per hour rainfall prediction.

In Punjab, moderate rain along with thunderstorms and lightning is very likely in Dera Bassi. Light rain is expected in Patiala, Rajpura, Dera Bassi, Fatehgarh Sahib, Mohali, Bassi Pathana, Chandigarh, Kharar, Chamkaur Sahib, and Rup Nagar.

Hoshiarpur in Punjab is on a yellow alert till 10:39 AM with less than 5 mm per hour rainfall prediction.

The IMD has urged residents in affected areas to stay alert, be prepared for sudden weather changes, and take necessary precautions to avoid risks from lightning and strong winds.

According to a press release, the IMD has predicted isolated heavy rainfall over Punjab on August 11,14, and 15, while Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi are likely to receive heavy rainfall on August 11 and from August 13-15.

Both states are likely to receive heavy rainfall from August 13-16, as per the Subdivision Warning issued by the meteorological department. (ANI)

