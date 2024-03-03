New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate-intensity rainfall over and adjoining areas of Palwal (Haryana) and various regions of Uttar Pradesh.

Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain is also expected at isolated places in south Delhi and in some NCR areas during the next 2 hours, the weather department said.

"Thunderstorms with the possibility of Hail storm/Precipitation and light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Palwal (Haryana) Saharanpur, Deoband, Muzaffarnagar, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Daurala, Pilakhua, Hapur (U.P.). Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain with the possibility of Hailstorms would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi (Civil Lines, Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri, Kashmiri Gate, Seelampur, Shahadra, Vivek Vihar, Red Fort)," the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) in Delhi posted on X.

"Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of NCR ( Ballabhgarh) Gulaoti, Siyana (U.P.) during the next 2 hours," it added. (ANI)

