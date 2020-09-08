Kochi (Kerala) [India], September 8 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday inaugurated the final stretch of the Phase-I construction of the Kochi metro's Thykoodam-Petta stretch via video conferencing. The inauguration was presided by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Phase-1 of the Kochi Metro is now complete at a cost of Rs 6218 crores, Puri said. He further said that the proposal for Phase-2 of Kochi Metro is under active consideration of Govt of India and would be approved soon.

Also Read | China Claims Indian Army Soldiers ‘Crossed LAC’ in Shenpao Mountain Near Pangong Tso Lake, ‘Fired Warning Shots’.

Addressing at the launch, Puri urged the people of the country to travel responsibly while adhering to various SOPs issued in different states for metro operations.

Kerala CM flagged off the train from Petta at 12.30 pm. The commencement of civil works from SN Junction to Thrippunithura by unveiling the plaques was also done.

Also Read | ‘Hindi Imposition’ Row: After Complaint by a Central Govt Employee, MK Stalin Asks Whether Centre Wants to Turn India Into ‘Hindia’.

Meanwhile, Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary, MoHua congratulated the Kerala government and the people of Kerala for the completion of phase 1 of Kochi metro.

Kochi Metro has dedicated walls at Petta station, which is newly built for the fishermen community who saved thousands during the 2018 Kerala floods.

Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) had approved the opening of Petta metro station back in May 2020. Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) had completed the works of Petta station way back in March itself but the commissioning was delayed due to COVID19 lockdown. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)