Dharamshala(Himachal Pradesh), March 8 (ANI): The Tibetan Women's Association organised an event celebrating International Women's Day in Dharamshala on Wednesday.

This year's women's day theme is 'embracing equity'. Talking to ANI, the joint secretary of the Tibetan Women's Association, Lhamo Chunzum said their main goal is to ensure the oppressed group has access to the same achievements and resources as others.

"We all know the importance of equality but we must also recognise the importance of equity. So women's day gives everyone a chance to commemorate and raise awareness on women's rights and equality", she asserted.

Lhamo Chunzum also added, "Without gender equity today, a sustainable and equal future remains beyond our reach. Though we are celebrating International Women's Day today, our Tibetan sisters who are in Tibet right now are struggling so much to attend even to their basic human rights. So we're celebrating today with a very heavy heart."

As part of the event, a flash mob, Tibetan song and dance were held. Lhamo Chunzum also urged everyone to join them and show their solidarity and support for the Tibetan women "suffering" in Tibet.

Lhamo Chunzum also reminded everyone to embrace equity and spread it all around the world. (ANI)

