Nagpur, Feb 4 (PTI) A tiger cub was rescued from Ramtola village in Maharashtra's Gondia district, a forest department official said on Friday.

Also Read | Republic Day 2022: DD YouTube Network Garnered More Views Than Its TV Network, Says Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The information about a cub being spotted in Mundipar in Goregaon forest range was received on Thursday after which forest department teams arrived in the area, Gondia DCF Kulraj Singh said.

Also Read | Online Fraud In Chandigarh: 83-Year-Old Retired BSF Commandant Duped Of Rs 4.34 Lakh By Cyber Fraudsters; Case Registered.

The cub disappeared into the forest on Thursday evening but was later rescued from a poultry farm in Ramtola, he said.

Ten teams have been formed to trace the mother of the cub and reunite them, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)