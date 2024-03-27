Bhandara, Mar 27 (PTI) A tiger was found dead in the Bhandara district of Maharashtra on Wednesday, forest officials said.

Rahul Gavai, deputy conservator of forests-Bhandara, said in a statement that the male tiger was found dead in the evening in “compartment no 49, Lendezari-2 beat” of Lendezari Forest Range.

“All the body parts of the tiger are intact. There are wound marks on the head and hind legs of the tiger... As it was dark, the post-mortem will be done on Thursday morning,” it said.

The further process and investigation are being carried out as per the norms established by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), it said.

