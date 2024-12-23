Jaipur, Dec 23 (PTI) A three-year-old male tiger was found dead at the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve (RTR) in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district, an official said on Monday.

The big cat may have died in a territorial fight, Anoop KR, Chief Conservator of Forests and RTR Field Director, said.

Also Read | Bomb Hoax Call Cases: Police Train Delhi School Teachers and Staff To Deal With Bomb, Cyber Threats.

Forest guards found the tiger's carcass in the Aamaghati area on Sunday morning with injury marks on the neck, leg and head.

"Camera traps showed movement of two tigers in the same area. So it is believed that the tiger died in a territorial fight," Anoop said.

Also Read | Chhagan Bhujbal Meets Devendra Fadnavis; Maharashtra CM Hints at National Stage for Sulking Leader.

According to forest officials, Ranthambore faces challenges due to overcrowding of tigers, which often leads to fights over territory.

With over 70 tigers, including young ones and cubs, the reserve spanning 900 sq km is struggling to support them.

According to a study by the Wildlife Institute of India (2006-2014), the park's safe capacity is around 40 adult tigers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)