Dehradun, Jan 10 (PTI) A 52-year-old woman was mauled to death by a tiger in the Terai east forest division of Uttarakhand on Wednesday, officials said.

Shubhawati had gone to the forest near Sarpura village to collect fodder when she was attacked by the animal, Terai east divisional forest officer Sandip Kumar said.

Her body has been sent for a post-mortem, he said.

The village is located near Khatima in Udham Singh Nagar district.

