Nagpur, July 1 (PTI) A tiger was spotted in the agricultural fields in Umred area of Nagpur district on Thursday morning, a forest official said.

A video of the big cat running in the fields, around 30 km from Nagpur city, went viral.

Deputy Conservator of Forests Dr Bharat Hada told PTI that the tiger was spotted in a village in Fukeshwar `beat' of the North Umred Forest range between 11.30 am to 12 pm.

Residents of nearby villages were asked not to go out in the fields but the tiger returned to the Junapani forest area, from where it had come, around 4 in the evening, he said.

