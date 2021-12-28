Nagpur, Dec 28 (PTI) A tigress was found dead on Tuesday morning in Saleghat range in Pench Tiger Reserve of Maharashtra, an official said.

The tigress, which was around 8-9 years of age and was officially known as T-35, was found dead in Compartment 635 in Pathar Beat, he said.

"On receiving videos which showed the tigress exhibiting unusual behaviour, a team was sent, but the big cat was found dead this morning. There are no injury marks and the cause of death will be known from the post mortem," he added.

