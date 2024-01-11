New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): The installation of a 5G network in Delhi's prisons proves to be a formidable task for the Tihar Jail administration, as existing jammers designed for 3G and 4G networks fall short, allowing inmates to maintain communication using the 5G network.

Criminals exploit this gap, prompting the prison authorities to emphasise the crucial need for technological upgrades.

Over the last 13 months, Tihar Jail has seized a total of 1430 mobile phones and SIM cards across various sections. The breakdown reveals the gravity of the issue, with specific jails facing distinct challenges.

Additionally, the vulnerability of existing jammers is highlighted, as even 2G networks pose a threat, enabling criminals to use phones undetected. The administration is actively pursuing technological advancements to address these concerns.

Tihar Jail's Director General, Sanjay Beniwal, outlined ongoing efforts in regular checking campaigns within different jails.

"Our teams conduct regular checking campaigns in different jails, paying special attention to ensuring that inmates don't have unauthorised items such as mobile phones or tobacco. If any inmate is found with such items, they are seized, and disciplinary action is taken against them" he said.

Notably, beyond mobile phones, the seizures encompass a variety of contraband, including sharp weapons and tobacco. The detailed breakdown indicates the scale of the issue, with varying quantities seized from different jails.

As part of the contraband seizures in the past 13 months, Tihar Jail has confiscated 616 knives and 6850 grams of narcotic substances.

As per the jail administration, "From Jail No. 1, 56 knives; from Jail No. 2, 26; from Jail No. 3, 116; from Jail No. 4, 55; no seizures from Jail No. 7; from Jail No. 8, 80; from Jail No. 9, none; from Rohini Jail (No. 10), 6; and from Mandoli Jail (No. 11), 64 knives from No. 12, 52 from No. 13, and 26 from No. 15."

"Approximately 13 months ago, during a raid in various jails, 950 grams of tobacco substance were seized from Tihar Jail No. 1, 550 grams from Jail No. 2, 850 grams from Jail No. 3, 750 grams from Jail No. 4, 250 grams from Jail No. 7, 650 grams from Jails No. 8 and 9 each, 700 grams from Rohini (Jail No. 10), 550 grams from Mandoli (Jail No. 11), 500 grams from Jail No. 12, 650 grams from Jail No. 13, and 450 grams from Jail No. 15" he added.

Additionally, 181 pen drives were seized during raids, underscoring the multifaceted challenges faced by the prison authorities. (ANI)

