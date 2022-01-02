New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday called upon people to raise their voice against insult of women and communal hatred and said it was time to speak up against the menace.

His comments on Twitter came amid outrage by netizens and women rights groups over the dodgy 'Bulli Bai' app that has listed Muslim women for "auction".

Hundreds of Muslim women, with photographs, were listed for "auction" on the app. It has happened for the second time in less than a year. The app appeared to be a clone of Sulli Deals which triggered a row last year.

"The insult of women and communal hatred will stop only when we stand against it in one voice. The year has changed, the situation should also change. It is time to speak up," Gandhi tweeted using the hashtag 'no fear'.

After photographs of at least 100 influential Muslim women were uploaded for auction on the app sparking widespread outrage, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said GitHub, the hosting platform, has confirmed blocking the user and that CERT and police authorities are coordinating further action.

Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) is the nodal agency that deals with cyber security threats.

The minister did not elaborate on the action being taken.

Vaishnaw on Sunday tweeted: "Government of India is working with police organisations in Delhi and Mumbai on this matter." Police of both the metropolitan cities have registered cases in the matter.

The National Commission for Women has written to the Delhi Police to expedite its action in the case.

