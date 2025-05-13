Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 13 (ANI): BJP leader and Karnataka Leader of Opposition (LoP) R Ashoka on Tuesday said that the Tiranga Yatra would be held in Bengaluru on May 15.

He further stated that the campaign would be held in the state for one week after and urged people to participate in the non-political campaign.

"To show our support to Operation Sindoor and armed forces, we will be holding Tiranga yatra across Karnataka. In Bengaluru, we will be holding Tiranga yatra on 15th (May) and in the rest of the places in Karnataka, one week after that. This is non-political...all people should participate in this..." Ashoka said speaking to ANI.

The campaign will be carried out by BJP across the country from May 13 to May 23, as per sources.

Senior BJP leaders, including Sambit Patra, BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde, and Tarun Chugh, will coordinate the Tiranga Yatra. Prominent Union Ministers, Chief Ministers of the BJP-ruled states, and senior party leaders will lead the processions in different parts of the country, according to sources.

The campaign will also involve ex-servicemen, social workers, and prominent social figures who will lead the yatra.

During the campaign, the party will reach out to citizens across the nation to raise awareness about Operation Sindoor and its significance for India's security and sovereignty.

As part of this campaign, the BJP will organise press conferences throughout the country to highlight the success of Operation Sindoor. The party will also leverage social media influencers to amplify the message and reach a wider audience, source told ANI.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 to strike multiple terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir in retaliation for a deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 in which 26 tourists were killed.

In addition to eliminating over 100 terrorists, the strikes targeted 11 Air bases inside Pakistan and inflicted significant damage on their military capabilities. The air, land and sea operations were carried out with calibrated restraint, with an emphasis on minimising civilian casualties.(ANI)

