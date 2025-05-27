Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 27 (ANI): The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) announced Alifa Ahmed as their candidate from the Kaliganj assembly constituency ahead of the bypoll, which is set to take place on June 19.

The Kaliganj assembly constituency was declared vacant following the death of TMC MLA Nasiruddin Ahamed.

TMC shared a post on their official 'X' handle and informed about the development. "AITC, under the inspiration and guidance of Chairperson Mamata Banerjee, we are pleased to announce the candidate for the upcoming West Bengal Legislative Assembly By-election scheduled for 19th June, 2025", the 'X' post read.

On May 25, the Election Commission of India announced dates for by-elections on five assembly constituencies across four states.

These include Gujarat's Kadi and Visavadar, Kerala's Nilambur, Punjab's Ludhiana West and West Bengal's Kaliganj.

Bye-election will be held in Gujarat's constituencies Kadi and Visavadar to fill the posts of Karsanbhai Punjabhai Solanki who passed away in February this year and the resignation of Bhayani Bhupendrabhai Gandubhai.

In Kerala, the bye-election will be held in Nilambur to fill the post of PV Anvar, an LDF-backed MLA who resigned in January this year. He was appointed convenor of the Kerala unit of the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

In Punjab, the bye-election will be held in Ludhiana West to fill the post of Gurpreet Bassi Gogi after his demise their January.

Meanwhile, the Kaliganj assembly seat by-election is very important for the incumbent TMC state government due to the developments that have taken place in West Bengal in the previous few months.

The TMC government was under the radar due to various issues, especially due to the violence that erupted due to the Waqf Amendment Act in Murshidabad.

Following the violence in Murshidabad, the Calcutta High Court had set up a fact-finding committee to investigate the incident.

The fact-finding committee set up by Calcutta High Court submitted its report on the Violence that occurred in West Bengal's Murshidabad, highlighting that as many as 113 houses were affected badly in the village of Betbona during the violence.

It stated that the majority of residents had taken shelter in Malda but all of them have been forced to return by the police administration in Betbona village.

The report said, "Attacks were directed by a local councillor," adding that Local Police was completely "inactive and absent". It further said that the people want permanent BSF camps and Central Armed Forces for their own protection.

"The West Bengal Police did not respond. The villager of Betbona called at 4 p.m. on Friday and 4p.m. on Saturday but police did not pick up the call," the reports added.

"A man came back to the village and saw which houses were not attacked and then the miscreants came and set fire to those houses," the report further added.

The report referring to the murder of Haragovinda Das (74) and his son Chandan Das (40), the report states, "They broke down the main door of the house and took her son (Chandan Das) and took her husband [Haragovinda Das] and hit them with an axe in the back. A man was waiting there until they died." (ANI)

