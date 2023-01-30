Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 30 (ANI): All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) has released the final list of candidates for the Tripura Legislative Assembly elections 2023.

The final list of candidates released on Monday comprises 6 names for 6 constituencies.

The first list of candidates released on Sunday comprises 22 names.

Tejen Das has been given the party ticket from 5-Khayerpur, Ananta Banerjee from 8-Town Bordowali, Shantanu Saha from 9-Banamalipur, Kuheli Das (Sinha) from 13-Pratapgarh (SC), Lutan Das from 21-Nalchar (SC) and Dilip Chowdhury from 35-Belonia seat respectively.

With a population of over 28 lakhs, people of Tripura will vote for the Legislative Assembly elections in 2023. The Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (Tipra Motha) has also released a list of its candidates.

