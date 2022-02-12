Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 12 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee has constituted a 20-member new National Working Committee, informed party leader Partha Chatterjee on Saturday.

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee held a meeting with senior leaders of the party today at her Kalighat residence in Kolkata. TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee was also present in the meeting.

In the meeting, TMC constituted the National Working Committee with Mamata Banerjee as its chairman.

After the meeting, senior TMC leader Partha Chatterjee while speaking to reporters said, "In a meeting today, TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee constituted a national working committee of the party consisting of 20 members including Abhishek Banerjee, Amit Mitra, Partha Chatterjee, Yashwant Sinha and Firhad Hakim."

Some of the other members of the Committee include Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, Subrata Bakshi, Sudip Bandopadhyay, Chandrima Bhattacharya, Asima Patra, Subir Banerjee, Anubrata Mondal, Goutam Deb and Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, he said.

Asked about whether there was any discussion on the 'One Person One Post' campaign, Chatterjee said, "The meeting was all about the National Executive Committee. Chairperson is the last word of the Party. Posts of the National Working Committee members will be decided later by chairperson Mamata Banerjee. Nothing was discussed on the 'One Party One Post' campaign in the meeting."

Chatterjee said three names have been excluded from the National Working Committee including senior party MPs Derek O Brien and Sougata Roy and MLA Dulal Murmu. (ANI)

