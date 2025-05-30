Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 30 (ANI): The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday distanced itself from party leader Anubrata Mondal's alleged use of abusive language during a phone call with a police officer and condemned the remarks as 'unacceptable', directing him to issue an apology.

An audio clip of the conversation recently went viral on social media, prompting Birbhum police to file an FIR against Mondal.

In a post on X, TMC posted, "The party unequivocally disassociates and does not endorse the comments made by Anubrata Mondal against a police officer. We strongly condemn his use of derogatory and unacceptable abusive language."

The party further instructed, "The party hereby instructs him to tender an unconditional apology within the next four hours, failing which, show cause proceedings will be initiated."

Complying with the directive, Mondal has issued an apology expressing regret for his remarks.

In his letter, Mondal said, "From the lowest-ranking police officer to senior officials, everyone shares a close bond with Didi. I could never imagine insulting them. I sincerely apologise for the recent incident and express my regret to the police, again and again. I take several medications, and if anyone complains, I may sometimes become angry and lose control. For that, I am truly sorry."

"However, one must consider who was alarmed by the massive processions in the three municipalities of Bolpur, Siuri, and Rampurhat. Why did the BJP become so agitated? Who obtained the footage and the conversation between the Bolpur IC and me? Who shared it and with whom? There is no conspiracy, right? Nonetheless, I sincerely apologise to my police colleagues who may have misunderstood me. I am truly sorry," he added.

Earlier last year, Mondal was accused of involvement in illegal activities linked to the smuggling of cattle across the India-Bangladesh border. (ANI)

