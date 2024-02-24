Sandeshkhali, Feb 24 (PTI) A TMC delegation, which visited trouble-torn Sandeshkhali on Saturday, assured people that they will get justice and no wrongdoers will be spared.

The delegation comprising Sujit Bose and Partha Bhowmick, ministers of the West Bengal government, visited the area and spoke to the locals.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: 22 Passengers Dead, 10 Injured After Tractor Trolley Falls Into Pond in Kasganj; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

"All the issues will be resolved. All the complaints will be addressed. No wrongdoers will be spared. The police are taking stern action," Bose told reporters after visiting the area.

This is the third visit by senior TMC leaders to the trouble-torn area.

Also Read | 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047: Government Focused on Long-Term Gains, Says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Sandeshkhali's TMC MLA Sukumar Mahato, who accompanied the delegation, asserted a proactive stance in resolving land disputes.

"All measures are being taken to swiftly redress the grievances of the people," he said.

The unrest in Sandeshkhali stems from accusations against TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh and his supporters of land grabbing and sexual assault, with Shahjahan evading authorities since a mob attack on Enforcement Directorate officials on January 5.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)